Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Pakistan in Women's World Cup

Colombo, Oct 24 (PTI) Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu elected to bowl against Pakistan in their final round robin league match of the ICC Women's World Cup here on Friday.

The toss was delayed for over three hours because of rain in Colombo, and the match has been reduced to 34-over-a-side contest.

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan are out of reckoning for the semifinal spot after India entered the last four stage as the fourth-placed team with a win over New Zealand in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Australia, South Africa and England have already qualified for the semifinals of the showpiece.

Pakistan is yet to register a win in this tournament, while the Lankans are placed sixth on the table with four points.

Teams: Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera.

Pakistan: Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (capt), Eyman Fatima, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal. PTI UNG AH AH