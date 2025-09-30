Sri Lanka opt to field against India in Women's WC opener

Guwahati, Sep 30 (PTI) Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the ICC Women's World Cup opener here Tuesday.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are looking to bag their maiden ICC title.

"We were looking to bowl as well. Looks (pitch) very good, hopefully we will put up a good score. Everyone is fit, we are going in with three spinners and two pacers," said Harmanpreet at the toss.

"I am pretty confident about my bowling unit so we are bowling first. It is a good batting track but there could be some dew later on. We are going with seven batters," said Athapaththu.

Teams: India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera. PTI UNG AT AT