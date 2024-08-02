Sri Lanka post 230/8 riding on Wellalage, Nissanka half-centuries

Colombo, Aug 2 (PTI) Composed fifties by Dunith Wellalage and Pathum Nissanka helped Sri Lanka reach a decent 230 for 8 against India in the first ODI here on Friday. The total is better than what it looks on board due to conditions which are heavily loaded in favour of slow bowlers. Wellalage's 67 not out off 65 balls had seven fours and two sixes in it.

Nissanka made 56 off 75 balls.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel (2/33 in 10 overs) and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (1/33 in 10 overs) were economical while seamers Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with a wicket apiece. In last 20 overs, 118 runs were scored.

Brief Score: Sri Lanka 230/8 in 50 overs (Pathum Nissanka 56, Dunith Wellalage 67 not out, Axar Patel 2/33, Kuldeep Yadav 1/33) vs India.