Sri Lanka post 257/9 against Bangladesh

Colombo, Sep 9 (PTI) Half-centuries from Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis took Sri Lanka to 257 for nine in their Asia Cup Super 4 match against Bangladesh, here on Saturday.

While Samarawickrama played a brilliant knock of 93 from 72 balls (8x4s, 2x6s), Mendis made a 73-ball 50 after Sri Lanka were invited to bat by Bangladesh.

Opener Pathum Nissanka contributed with a 60-ball 40.

For Bangladesh, pacers Hasan Mahmud (3/57), Shoriful Islam (2/48) and Taskin Ahmed (3/62) shared eight wickets among themselves.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 257 for 9 in 50 overs (Sadeera Samarawickrama 93, Kusall Mendis 50; Hasan Mahmud 3/57) PTI APA DDV