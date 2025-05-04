Sri Lanka record first win against India in seven years after Nilakshi''s effort

Colombo, May 4 (PTI) All-rounder Nilakshika Silva brought her years of experience in a counter-attacking 33-ball 56 as Sri Lanka humbled India by three wickets -- their first win in seven years against their fancied rivals -- in a women's Tri-series match here on Sunday.

The victory, the islanders' second in the tournament, helped them inch closer to the final. This was India's first loss in the event but they are still expected to make the title clash thanks to their convincing wins in their first two matches.

Asked to bat first, India posted a competitive 275 for nine riding on swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh's 48-ball 58..

Sri Lanka completed the chase with five balls to spare after slipping to 152 for four in the 33rd over.

After Nilakshi flattened the India bowlers with her three sixes and five fours, Anushka Sanjeewani (23 not out off 28 balls) and Sugandika Kumari (19 not out off 20 balls) got the job done for Sri Lanka to push the third team South Africa on the verge of elimination.

In the chase, Hasini Perera (22 off 27 balls) was run out after a direct throw from Deepti Sharma but Harshitha Samarawickrama added 78 runs for the second wicket with Vishmi Gunaratne (33 off 58 balls) to lead Sri Lanka's response..

However, Gunaratne's knock was cut short by Arundhati Reddy just when the former was looking good for a big score, substitute fielder Amanjot Kaur completing a fine running catch after the batter got a thick outside edge.

Harshitha, who played a fine hand of 53 in 61 balls while hitting five boundaries, was dismissed by part-tie off-spinner Pratika Rawal at a crucial juncture to leave the game in the balance. Needless to say, Harshitha was gutted by the manner of her dismissal, as she struck a flighted delivery straight to Arundhati at cover..

Captain Chamari Athapaththu (23 off 33) was joined by Kavisha Dilhari in the middle and the two continued the quest to chase down the target of 276 and inch closer to the final of the tournament.

However, that was not to be as senior off-spinner Sneh Rana (3/45) had Chamari caught behind with a classic off-break that spun away from the southpaw and took a faint outside edge through to the keeper..

But Nilakshi, and then Anushka and Sugandika, remained calm under pressure to dash India's hopes..

Earlier, India were off to a solid start before vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was run out for a 28-ball 18 in her 100th appearance in this format.

Opener Pratika, who has excelled with back-to-back fifties in the previous matches of the series, was again looking in good touch. However, the opener was trapped in front of the wicket by left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera after the batter had raced to 35 in 39 deliveries..

Harleen Deol chipped in with a 35-ball 29 before falling to part-time bowler Dewmi Vihanga, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed for a 45-ball 30 by left-arm spinner Sugandika Kumari..

Chamari and Sugandika were Sri Lanka's best bowlers with three wickets each. PTI AH AH KHS