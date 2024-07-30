Sri Lanka restrict India to 137/9 in 3rd T20I

Pallekele, Jul 30 (PTI) Sri Lanka bowlers produced a tidy effort to restrict India to a modest 137/9 in the third and final T20I here on Tuesday.

Once the match started an hour after the scheduled 7 PM beginning because of wet outfield, the Lankans strangled Indian batters with impeccable line and length on a slow pitch.

Spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana led the hosts’ bowling, sharing five wickets between them, as only Shubman Gill showed some spunk with a 39 in the company of Riyan Parag (26).

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Brief scores: India: 137/9 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 39, Riyan Parag 26, Washington Sundar 25; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/29, Maheesh Theekshana 3/28). PTI UNG 7/21/2024 APA APA