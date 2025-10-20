Sri Lanka score 202 all out against Bangladesh in Women's World Cup

Navi Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Sri Lanka top-order batter Hasini Perera struck her maiden half-century while skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Nilakshika Silva made decent contributions but the team still ended up scoring a below-par 202 all out against Bangladesh in a Women's World Cup match here on Monday.

Hasini struck 85 off 99 balls, her only half-ton in 59 ODIs, and shared two vital partnerships -- 71 with opener Chamari (46 off 43 balls) and 74 with Nilakshika (37 off 38 balls) -- in a match where the rest of the Sri Lankan batters failed to cross single-digit scores.

Hasini hit 13 fours and a six.

Teenage Bangladesh leg-spinner Shorna Akter took three wickets for 27 runs, while young slow bowler Rabeya Khan grabbed 2/39.

Earlier, Chamari won the toss and opted to bat.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 202 all out in 48.4 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 46, Hasini Perera 85, Nilakshika Silva 37; Shorna Akter 3/27, Rabeya Khan 2/39). PTI AM AM AT AT