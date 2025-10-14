Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat against New Zealand in Women's World Cup

Colombo, Oct 14 (PTI) Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in their ICC Women's World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka made two changes to their previous match playing XI, bringing in Piumi Wathsala Badalge and Malki Madara.

New Zealand made one change, with Bree Illing coming in place of pacer Lea Tahuhu.

"We have to play positive cricket in the middle. This is the biggest stage but we don't want pressure on our shoulders," said Athapaththu, whose side lost to England by 89 runs in the previous match at the same venue.

The Teams: New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing, Eden Carson.

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera. PTI AM AM PDS PDS