Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl against India in 1st T20I

Pallekele, Jul 27 (PTI) Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field in the opening T20 International of the three-match series here on Saturday.

Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka revealed they are heading in with a '6-5 combination'.

As for the Indians, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and Khaleel Ahmed are the four guys who will miss out.

This is India's first match under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, who took over the charge from Rahul Dravid earlier this month.

Teams: Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka.

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj. PTI AYG SSC SSC