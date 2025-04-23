Sri Lanka women ring in several changes for Tri-Series against India, SA

Colombo, Apr 23 (PTI) Sri Lanka on Wednesday announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Tri-Series against India and South Africa, making sweeping changes to their ODI lineup.

The hosts have made as many as eight changes to their squad since the 0-2 series loss to New Zealand in March.

Veteran Chamari Athapaththu will continue to lead the side, while medium pacer Malki Madara, who had impressed in her debut T20I against New Zealand, has received a maiden ODI call-up.

The likes of Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi Silva, Hasini Perera, Piumi Wathsala, Dewmi Vihanga, Inoka Ranaweera and Hansima Karunaratne have also made their way back into the squad.

The tournament begins on Sunday with all matches set to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium here.

Sri Lanka will open their campaign against India on Sunday.

The final is scheduled for May 11.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Piumi Wathsala, Manudi Nanayakkara, Dewmi Vihanga, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Fernando, Hansima Karunaratne, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulsuriya. PTI APA SSC SSC