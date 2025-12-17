Sri Lanka women''s team departs from Colombo for T20I series against India

Colombo, Dec 17 (PTI) Sri Lanka women’s cricket team on Wednesday left for India to compete in a five-match T20I series against the ODI world champions from December 21.

In their first assignment since clinching their maiden global title, India will take on Sri Lanka at two venues. The first two matches of the series will be played at Visakhapatnam on December 21 and 23, while the remaining games will be at Thiruvananthapuram on December 26, 28 and 30.

The team, led by Chamari Athapaththu, is a mix of seniors and youth as Sri Lanka have axed some senior players who also had been regulars for a long time, which includes their disappointing World Cup campaign.

Vice-captain Anushka Sanjeewani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Dassanayake and Achini Kulasuriya have been dropped. In absence of Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana is expected to keep the wickets.

The 17-year-old spinner Shashini Gimhani has returned to the side along with the 19-year-old medium pacer Rashmika Sewwandi.

Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c) Harshitha Samarawickrama (vc) Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshika de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kavya Kawindi, Malki Madara, Rashmika Sewwandi. PTI NR DDV