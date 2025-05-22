Srikanth enters Malaysia Masters quarterfinal, Prannoy suffers loss

Kuala Lumpur, May 22 (PTI) Seasoned Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth entered the quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters after defeating Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in his second-round match but H S Prannoy bowed out with a straight game loss here on Thursday.

In the mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals, the duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto beat France's Julien Maio and Lea Palermo 21-17 18-21 21-15.

In the day's other pre-quarterfinal matches involving Indian players, Ayush Shetty lost to France's Toma Popov 13-21 17-21, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran went down to Christo Popov of France 14-21 16-21.

In the women's doubles round of 16 outing, Prerana Alvekar and Mrunmayee Deshpande lost to Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Jhih Yun 9-21 14-21.

Srikanth, whose world ranking has plummeted to 65 owing to a prolonged lean patch, will face France's Toma Popov in the last-eight stage.

They will next be up against the Chinese combination of Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin.