Srikanth loses to Lin; India campaign over in German Open

Mulheim an der Ruhr (Germany), Feb 26 (PTI) Senior Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the German Open Super 300 tournament after suffering a straight-game defeat to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi in the men's singles second round here on Thursday.

Srikanth, the 2021 World Championships silver medallist, went down 14-21, 9-21 to Lin, the reigning India Open Super 750 champion, in a 32-minute contest.

The defeat also marked the end of India’s campaign at the tournament.

World No. 11 Lin had beaten Srikanth in their only previous meeting at the 2024 Swiss Open.

Srikanth made a promising start on Thursday and led 9-5 in the opening game before Lin clawed his way back to 12-10 and eventually closed it out comfortably.

After the change of ends, Lin raced to a 7-1 lead and maintained control throughout, leaving Srikanth with little room to recover. PTI ATK TAP