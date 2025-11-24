Srikanth, Prannoy eye turnaround as youngsters pose strong challenge at Syed Modi International

Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) Senior shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will look to end the season on a high but they will face stiff challenge from a crop of ambitious youngsters, gearing up to test themselves against top players at the Syed Modi International Super 300, beginning here on Tuesday.

The USD 240,000 event also lost a bit of sheen with US Open champion Ayush Shetty withdrawing from the event at the last moment after competing in the recent Australian Open.

Former champion Srikanth appeared to have found a second wind with a runner-up finish at the Malaysia Masters, but he could not build on that momentum. Now, a home event gives him another chance to end the year on a positive note.

Prannoy, recovering from a side strain that forced him out of the European leg in October, also returns hungry for success.

The 2023 world championships bronze winner competed at the Japan Masters and the Australian Open over the last two weeks but bowed out in the second round on both occasions.

Fifth seed Srikanth will open against Meiraba Luwang Maisnam, while third seed Prannoy faces Kavin Thangam in his first round.

All eyes will also be on sixth seed Tharun Mannepalli, who takes on Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, while S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian will also back himself when he opens against Manraj Singh.

Mithun Manjunath meets Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Panarin, while Priyanshu Rajawat returns to action after a long injury lay-off caused by a knee issue.

BM Rahul Bharadwaj will look to make a statement against Tarun Reddy Katam, Kiran George faces Israel's Daniil Dubovenko, Alap Mishra meets Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen, and Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar runs into top seed Jia Heng Jason Teh of Singapore.

The women’s singles field features a host of emerging Indian talents, with second seed and former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan standing out as the top international name.

The Indian line-up includes top seed Unnati Hooda, who opens against Aakarshi Kashyap; former world junior no. 1 Tasnim Mir, who faces Aditi Bhatt; and Anmol Kharb, who takes on fifth seed Hina Akechi of Japan.

World junior silver-medallist Tanvi Sharma meets Ashmita Chaliha, while eighth seed Anupama Upadhyaya, Tanya Hemanth, Isharani Baruah, Mansi Singh, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Devika Sihag, Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj and Shreya Lele are also in the fray.

In men’s doubles, the in-form pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun -- winners at the Al Ain Masters Super 100, Turkiye International Challenge and Telangana Challenge -- along with second seeds Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K, are expected to mount a strong challenge.

Defending women’s doubles champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also return, with Gayatri easing back into competition at the Australian Open last week after a five-month lay off because of a shoulder injury. The duo will look to regain rhythm without putting undue pressure on themselves.

In mixed doubles, second seeds Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde Shivani will aim to justify their billing. PTI ATK UNG