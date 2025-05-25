Srikanth signals return to form with Malaysia Masters runner-up finish

Kuala Lumpur: Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth reached his first BWF World Tour final in six years, finishing runner-up at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 on Sunday, a result that could mark a turning point in his career.

The 32-year-old Indian, who had slumped to 82 in world rankings earlier this month, following a long spell of injuries and inconsistent performances, produced a gritty run from the qualifiers to the final in Kuala Lumpur before going down to China's world No. 4 Li Shi Feng 11-21, 9-21.

Srikanth, who became the first Indian to win four Superseries titles in a single year in 2017 and claimed a historic silver at the 2021 World Championships, had been out of the spotlight in recent seasons.

However, his return to form drew praise — even from the chair umpire.

"I know my chair umpire was also asking where have you been. I didn't know people really missed me. But yeah, very happy to be back again," the former Thomas Cup-winning captain said.

The result was his first BWF world tour final since the 2019 India Open and his best finish since 2021.

Asked if he missed the big stage, Srikanth said: “Yeah, obviously. So basically again going back in 2001 when Gopi Bhaiya had won that All England. I kind of started imagining myself playing on the centre court with only lights projecting on the centre court. I've always dreamt of it." "And it's always good to be playing such matches and again unless you reach finals it doesn't really happen. So I'm very happy to be again playing like that." Srikanth has dealt with multiple injuries in recent years — to his shoulder, knees, adductor and Achilles — which interrupted his training. He also took a break following his marriage in November.

"I fell during Singapore Open last year and then I had to take a little time off. But then again it got a little extended, more than I thought. And then I also got married last year in November. So that's another break.

"I started from January. It's always tough when you're coming back from an injury and also from break. And then when you haven't really played too many matches, it's not easy to come directly and play the tournament.

"It took some time. I think the positive of everything is that I'm feeling better physically. So I just want to continue from here." His run in Malaysia included wins over junior world champion Kuo Kuan-lin, China's Lu Guang Zu, Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen, France’s Toma Junior Popov and Japan’s Yushi Tanaka.

"It has been pretty good week. It's my third tournament, played decently well in the first two as well but couldn't really win those matches. But pretty happy with the way how it went so far. Not exactly the way I wanted to be today but still I think he played really well," he said.

"I'm just very happy to be back playing again. I just want to keep myself happy. There was a point in my career where I was pretty used to being standing there and then it's been a while. So to be back again on the podium really feels special."