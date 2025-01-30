Srikanth, Subramanian enter Thailand Open quarters

Bangkok (Thailand), Jan 30 (PTI) Former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth and S Subramanian won their respective matches to reach men's singles’ quarterfinals of the Thailand Masters BWF Super 300 tournament here on Thursday.

Srikanth needed only 42 minutes to get the better of the 20-year-old Jason Gunawan from Hong Kong 21-19, 21-15 in his round of 16 contest.

He had previously beaten Gunawan in the Badminton Asia Team Championships last year.

Subramanian had to work hard for his victory over Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo from Indonesia.

Subramanian lost the opening set before sealing the issue 9-21, 21-10, 21-17.

In mixed doubles, however, the Indian pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde were beaten 19-21, 15-21 by Thailand’s Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Nattamon Laisuan. PTI DDV TAP