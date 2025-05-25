Srikanth’s Malaysia show he belongs at the top

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) There's a strange serenity in watching Kidambi Srikanth play when he's in the zone. For much of the last few years, that version of Srikanth felt like a thing of the past. In Malaysia, it made a compelling return.

The former world number one might not have won the title but his march to the final of the Malaysia Masters -- a BWF World Tour event -- his first such final in six years is not just personal redemption but a reminder to what persistence and discipline can deliver.

"Srikanth is a player who should be in the top," said coach RMV Gurusaidutt.

"As soon as possible, he should be in this circuit. That will be our primary target as a team. Be back in the top 20 and play in the big events." Rebuilding a Body, Reigniting a Mind ========================= Srikanth’s racquet skills were never in doubt. His 2017 run—four Superseries titles in a year—was historic. He added a World Championship silver in 2021 and led India to their maiden Thomas Cup triumph in 2022, winning all six matches.

But consistency deserted him. His style had become predictable — explosive at the start, but often rushed and unsustainable over longer rallies as he failed to close out matches from winning positions.

His struggles saw him slip in rankings -- he went as low as world number 82 early this month.

"When we started in late 2023, I felt he was at a very bad fitness level. It's quite surprising. And I just told him, point blank that, you focus on getting better with your fitness," recalls coach Parupalli Kashyap.

In recent years, chronic injuries—shoulder, knee, adductor, Achilles—hampered his training. At one point, he could only manage shadow practice and underarm strokes.

"The shoulder issue has been there for a very long time. It is very on and off," Guru said, adding that there were also knee and achilles concerns due to load management.

Still, Srikanth didn’t shut down.

"He has not sat down for 3-4 or 5 weeks this year. He was able to play and train, though he wasn't getting entries into the bigger events." But the real change came in his mindset. Over the past four months, Srikanth showed up every day — tired or not.

"Morning sessions, evening gym, cardio — he was there. That’s the improvement we wanted,” Guru said.

"And imagine — in the third week of back-to-back tournaments, he delivers this kind of performance. That speaks of the fitness and the discipline.” A Different Srikanth in Malaysia ===================== What stood out in Malaysia was the subtle transformation in his playing style. The outright attack-heavy game has evolved into an all-round, balanced approach.

"This tournament, he was actually playing an all-round game. It was not just attack—it was about constructive rallies and holding on. That kind of game creates pressure on the opponent,” said the 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist.

In the past, Srikanth would often try to finish rallies too early. But now, he builds them like a strategist. At crucial junctures, he slows the tempo, forces errors, and then pounces. That shift in rhythm—unpredictable, nuanced—is what brought him back to the finals.

The Discipline Dividend ================== Mental discipline has been a quiet underpinning of this resurgence.

"Srikanth and Prannoy are showing younger players what discipline can do — not just in preparation, but in life. He didn’t get the flow earlier, but he stayed the course. Now he’s found it." That, perhaps, is his greatest contribution. In a season where Indian badminton has low returns, Srikanth's resurgence has already begun to inspire. Players like Ayush Shetty and Tharun Mannepalli — who beat him earlier this year — now have proof that they’re not far off.

"Imagine — the guy you beat is now playing a 500 final, beating top players. That's a huge motivation," Guru said.

Managing the Future ============== The team around Srikanth knows the challenges ahead. Consistency, not just in results but in training and recovery, will be crucial.

"For a player like him, the correct environment matters—how hard to push on a particular day, what kind of training. He's shown this result, so now it's even more important to reassess regularly.” Srikanth has already entered for the upcoming US (June 24-29) and Canada (July 1-6) super 300 tournaments.

"His ranking is important. He should be playing 1000s and 750s, but to get there, he needs to perform in the 300s and 500s. So that’s the plan—and most importantly, keep checking his fitness," said Guru.

Kashyap believes Srikanth can still climb back to the top.

"He's exceptionally talented. He belongs there. It’s good things have fallen into place now. I sincerely feel he, Prannoy, Sameer—all can extend their careers till 35–36," Kashyap said.

"The way he played in this tournament, he looked like a top-10 player. He belongs here. We're always in awe of him. Even when I was competing against him, I was a fan of his game."