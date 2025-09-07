Srinagar to host Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) The third Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship will be held in Srinagar from September 25 to 30.

The Indian Pencak Silat Federation will organise the event in collaboration with the Pencak Silat Federation of Asia (PFA), International Pencak Silat Federation (PERSILAT), and Sports Ministry and J&K Sports Council.

"The event is expected to draw 300 athletes, coaches, and officials from 12 participating countries," said the Indian Pencak Silat Federation in a release.

The championship will feature various categories including Tanding (match/fighting), Tunggal, Solo (single-player artistic), Ganda (two-player artistic team), and Regu (three-player artistic team) in both boys and girls category.