Srinivasaraj elected TNCA president, Bhagwandas Rao is new secretary

Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) T J Srinivasaraj was on Sunday elected unopposed as the president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association during the Annual General Meeting here on Sunday.

Srinivasaraj held the post of treasurer in the last committee. R Rangarajan is the new treasurer and he was also elected unopposed.

Srinivasaraj succeeds Dr P Ashok Sigamani as the president of the association.

Sigamani will now serve the mandatory cooling off period after two consecutive terms in the office.

Srinivasraj is the Managing Director of Freight Consol International Pvt Ltd & Freyer International Logistics Pvt Ltd, a firm which supports five teams in the TNCA league, including two in the first division.

Freyer has also been sponsoring TNCA’s women’s one-day and T20 competitions since 2022.

M Kumaresh also did not face any opposition in race to the post of vice-president.

U Bhagwandas Rao was elected secretary after voting and K Sriram was appointed joint secretary through ballot.

C Mareeswaran became assistant secretary in the election held at the AGM which was conducted by Electoral Officer, Dr. D. Chandrashekaran, I.A.S. (Retd.).

The new committee will be in office till 2028.

“Our aim will be steering the Association’s ongoing programs and initiatives aimed at strengthening cricketing infrastructure, nurturing emerging talent and upholding the highest standards of governance within the sport,” said Bhagwandas Rao, the newly-elected secretary.

S Balakrishna and Yusuf Y Laila have been nominated to the TNPL Governing Council during the AGM.