SSCB, FCI, SAI & AIPSCB win at Senior Men Inter-Department National C'ship

Pune, Sept 7 (PTI) Services Sports Control Board, Food Corporation of India, Sports Authority of India, and All India Police Sports Control Board recorded emphatic victories on the third day of the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship here on Saturday.

In the opening Pool C match, Services Sports Control Board thrashed Sahastra Seema Bal 8-0. Cyril Lagun (10’, 41’) and Jobanpreet Singh (29’, 30’) netted two goals each, while Harman Singh (2’), Sushil Dhanwar (9’), Sunil Xaxa (25’), and Ajinkya Jadhav (60’) also got on the scoresheet.

In another Pool C encounter, Food Corporation of India overwhelmed Tamil Nadu Police with a resounding 10-0 victory. Paramvir Singh (4’, 21’, 35’, 40’) and Boby Singh Dhami (10’, 52’, 57’, 57’) both registered four goals each, while Kerobin Lakra (19’) and Ganendrajit Ningobam (60’) added one goal apiece.

In Pool D, Central Industrial Security Force and Comptroller Auditor General of India played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri.

Nithin (21’) and Angel Minz (58’) scored for Central Industrial Security Force, while Jay Prakash Patel (26’) and Sanjeep Nilam Xess (49’) netted for Comptroller Auditor General of India.

In a separate Pool D match, Punjab National Bank and Central Reserve Police Force also finished in a 2-2 stalemate. Gursimran Singh (15’) put Punjab National Bank ahead, and Satender Kumar (25’) doubled their lead. Central Reserve Police Force responded with goals from Rahul Sharma (43’) and Lovepreet Jainth (52’) to secure a hard-fought draw.

In Pool A action, Sports Authority of India defeated I.T.B.P. Central Hockey in a high-scoring 7-4 contest. For Sports Authority of India, Aditya Lalage (18’, 37’, 45’) and Pankaj (39’, 43’) led the charge, with Abdul Ahad (14’) and Neeraj (34’) contributing as well. I.T.B.P. Central Hockey made a spirited late push with goals from Roshan (50’), Anil (52’), Dinachandra Moirangthem Singh (56’), and Maibam Chingkheinganba Meetei (59’).

In the sole Pool B clash of the day, All India Police Sports Control Board cruised past Canara Bank with a 5-0 win. Captain Akashdeep Singh (25'), Gurvinder Singh (29'), Dilpreet Singh (33'), Hatinder Singh (37'), and Dharamvir Singh (48') found the back of the net for the winning side.