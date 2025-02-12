St George’s Brass Band: A unique confluence of cricket and music

Gqeberha: One is a petro-diesel mechanic, another works at a harbour, while another is a sales boy, but every Tuesday and Thursday evening, they come together to preserve a musical legacy of cricket.

The unique brass band of the historic St George’s Park cricket ground, which brings vibrant and joyous vibes to the sleepy coastal town of Gqeberha (formerly known as Port Elizabeth), has been captivating audiences since 1994.

Their performances at this iconic venue -- one of South Africa’s oldest cricket grounds -- create an atmosphere unlike any other.

While fans at other grounds may listen to loud DJ music, here they are treated to calypso, jazz, and orchestral pieces.

Dressed in matching colours, about 20 passionate members of the band can be seen on the unreserved wooden seats at the old stand, playing trumpets, trombones, drums, and a colossal tuba.

Families relaxing on the grass embankments and children enjoying their mini cricket kits add to the charm, while the melodious tunes of the band breathe life into the venue.

"The band started in 1994 with the idea of creating a vibe, and the management then loved the idea and set up an agreement with the founders.

Since then, the band has been playing here, except during the 2003 ODI World Cup,” says Earl Smith, a long-time member who joined the band in 1998.

St George’s Park was the first ground in South Africa to host a Test match, which took place in March 1889.

South Africa’s final Test before isolation was also played here in 1970. The brass band’s first game was a Benson & Hedges match between Eastern Province and Border in 1994.

Earl, a diesel-petro mechanic, believes their band represents the heart of cricket in Port Elizabeth, a city renowned for its hospitality and rich cultural heritage.

"Working with youngsters and playing instruments takes me to a different place. I’ve always loved cricket, and once during a match, I heard a song the band was playing in the stadium and decided to join," he says.

"We are the face of Port Elizabeth cricket now. When I joined, we were just a handful. Now we have at least 35 registered members, and we play at all matches here." Bevin, who works at a harbour, was initially not a cricket fan but joined the band in 2014 because of his passion for music.

"When I play music, I forget everything,” he says. “Over the past 10 years, I’ve developed an interest in cricket. My favourite player is Aiden Markram, as he led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to two SA20 titles.” Zandre says that no matter how busy they are, they always make it a point to attend practice sessions, which take place twice a week.

"Every Tuesday and Thursday, we practice from 7 to 9:30 PM. We’ve also performed at the Cape Town festival and various carnivals. Despite having full-time jobs, we never miss practice sessions,” he says.

Warren, who joined the band in 2003, used to accompany his uncle, who was also a member of the band.

A big fan of MS Dhoni, Warren is especially impressed with the Indian team, particularly Virat Kohli, as they never forget to thank the band whenever they play here.

In addition to international cricket, seven IPL group matches were held at the ground in 2009 when the league was shifted to South Africa due to elections in India.

“We spoke with Virat when India was here. We wait for the teams as they head to the bus. Every time before leaving, the Indian players, including Virat, come to us to say thank you.

They always mention that it was lovely being in Port Elizabeth. India loves us,” he said.

"I’m a big MS Dhoni fan. He’s not only a captain in cricket but also in life, with the way he interacts with people on and off the field. I hope to meet him one day.” Warren also mentioned that the band would love to play Bollywood or Punjabi numbers for the Indian team in the future.

"We don’t always have much time, as some of us have jobs or are still in school, but we would love to do that next time,” he says.