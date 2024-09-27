Stage set for National Karting Championship final round in Chennai

Chennai, Sep 27 (PTI) The Madras International Karting Arena, which was inaugurated last week, is set to host its maiden competitive event, as the final round of the MECO-FMSCI National Karting Championship Rotax Max Classes happens this weekend.

A total of 54 entrants are in the fray, and titles are up for grabs as the two-day event commences on Saturday.

Also, the championship winners in each category – Micro Max, Junior Max and Senior Max – will represent India in the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals happening in Sarno, Italy, between October 19-26.

The last four rounds of the tournament saw high-octane competition across all categories, resulting in a bunching up of title contenders on the leaderboard.

However, the championship race is wide open, with a maximum of 110 points (55 each for Pre-Finals and Finals) on offer in this concluding round.

Chennai’s 11-year-old Rivaan Dev Preetham (MSPORT) will lead the championship in the Micro Max, following two dominating performances with a double by winning the Pre-Finals and Finals in Rounds 3 and 4, helping him to stretch a 32-point lead over Hamza Balasinorwala (Rayo Racing).

The title fight is, however, much closer in the Junior Max, as Pune’s Arafath Sheikh (Crest Motorsports) is ahead of Aahil Mecklai of Rayo Racing from Mumbai by just 17 points.

Former National champion Ruhaan Alva (MSPORT) from Bengaluru will be heading the Senior Max category with some strong results, notably in Round 2 after topping both the Pre-Finals and Finals. As a result, he enjoys a 22-point cushion over Chennai’s Varun Hari Praveen (Peregrine Racing).

The two-day card provides for official practice and Qualifying sessions, besides Heats 1 and 2 for all categories on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Pre-Finals and Finals, both of which offer championship points, are scheduled for Sunday. PTI KH