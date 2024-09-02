Stalin lauds Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass for Paralympics show

Chennai, Sep 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday praised Indian shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass for clinching silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the ongoing Paralympics at Paris.

The CM took to 'X' to share his joy over the players winning laurels.

"Congratulations, Thulasimathi Murugesan, on your remarkable silver medal at the Paralympics 2024. Your dedication, resilience, and unyielding spirit inspire millions. We are incredibly proud of you!," he said.

He also lauded Ramadass.

"Congratulations to Manisha Ramadass on winning the bronze medal at the Paralympics2024. Your grit and determination have brought honour to the nation. Keep shining!," the CM added.

Murugesan and Ramadass signed off with maiden silver and bronze medals, respectively in women's singles SU5 category at the Paralympics in the French capital on Monday. PTI SA SA ROH