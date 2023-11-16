Starc, Hazlewood reduce SA to 44 for 4 in 14 overs before drizzle

Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) Under grey skies, relentless Australian fast bowlers found appreciable bounce and swing to reduce South Africa to 44 for four after 14 overs in the second semifinal of the World Cup here on Thursday.

Heinrich Klaasen (10) and David Miller (10) were at crease when a drizzle halted the proceedings. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood led Australia’s bowling with two wickets apiece.

Left-arm pacer Starc drew first blood, dismissing South African captain Temba Bavuma for a naught.

Bavuma hung his bat outside the off-stump against Starc’s angled away delivery, and stumper Josh Inglis completed the sequence through a simple caught behind.

The Proteas suffered an even bigger blow soon when in-form Quinton de Kock was snared by pacer Josh Hazlewood.

Deprived of scoring opportunities after a 14-ball three, the left-hander wanted to launch Hazlewood out of the ground, but a back-pedalling Pat Cummins grabbed the catch at mid-on.

Starc consumed Aiden Markram, while Hazlewood ended the stay of Rassie Van Der Dussen to push SA to deeper peril soon.

South Africa are attempting to reach their first-ever World Cup final, while Australia are gunning for a summit clash berth and their sixth 50-over title.

The winners of this match will face India in the final at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Brief scores: South Africa: 44 for 4 in 14 overs (Mitchell Starc 2-18, Josh Hazlewood 2-12). PTI UNG BS BS