Mitchell Starc hints at quitting one format

Chennai: After resisting the lure of lucrative private leagues for almost a decade because of his commitment towards the 'Baggy Green', Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has hinted that he might quit one format from his roster which may open up doors for a lot of franchise cricket.

While he didn't specify which format, it is likely to be ODIs considering that the next 50-over World Cup is far away in 2027 and the left-arm seamer probably doesn't see himself playing the format three years down the line.

Starc, who was bought for a record 24.75 crore by KKR, was magnificent at the business end of the tournament. He ended up with 17 wickets, including five in the two knock-out games, to engineer a dominant title-triumph for the Shah Rukh Khan-owned team.

To a query from PTI as to how he would take it up from here after his best year in franchise league cricket, Starc explained how he looks at the next few years where there could be room for more T20 cricket.

"For the last nine years, I certainly prioritized Australian cricket. I have pulled out often to have a chance to give my body a break and spend some time away from cricket with my wife as well, so that's certainly been where my head has been for last nine years," the 34-year-old Starc said after his match-winning performance for KKR in IPL final.

"Moving forward, I am certainly close to the end of my career than the start. One format may be dropped off as there is long time till next World Cup and whether that format drops off or not, that will open doors for a lot of franchise cricket," the 'King of Swing' said.

He mentioned that this year's IPL will help in preparing for T20 World Cup in West Indies. "I thoroughly enjoyed this season as it leads into a World Cup and that's the other side of benefit of being here, some amazing players in a amazing tournament and great lead up to WT20 and success has been fantastic. It is great that a lot of players are in good position heading into the World Cup, " he said.

He is also hopeful to turn up for KKR next year too.

"I don't know the schedule exactly but I have thoroughly enjoyed and hope to be back next year and hopefully, seen in purple and gold again."

Pitches in Windies won't resemble IPL tracks

Starc agreed like many others that Impact Player rule led to tall scores in the IPL and the World T20 won't witness insane totals like 270 and there will be more help for spinners from worn out tracks.

"T20 is not physically demanding as Test cricket and it's been warm, humid, so that plays a part but that's fine. It would be cool there in West Indies than here," he said when asked how his body is holding up after two months of IPL.

"There's Impact Player Rule here and that's not the case in the World Cup and after that you have to put a team that's more balanced and you rely more on all-rounders. You can't have your batting all-rounder coming in at No. 9, like they do in IPL.

"I don't think the runs would be that much, I don't think 270 can be scored, you may do but you will, purely because you will be with one less batter because of Impact Player, batters are being brave in Powerplay and striking the ball really well through whole IPL.

"Wickets may play a part as we have seen high-scoring matches here and wickets wont be same in West Indies. They might turn and will be a bit more tired, and towards end of tournament, they might pose more of a threat staying low and hope bowlers come into play more than they have come through in IPL," he said.

You don't need extra motivation for price tags

During the first phase where he was trying to find rhythm, Starc copped a lot of flak and it wasn't surprising that price tag was an issue.

"You don't need extra motivation. I am here as an overseas international. It's not like for that last night (Qualifier 1) or this final that I have been brought over here.

"I am glad to contribute. There are jokes throughout and there is only friendly banter and price tags don't bother me now as I have had plenty of critics throughout my career.

"Yes, the pressure of a price tag or being overseas, you expect to come with best domestic league in the world and it's our job to perform and set example for younger players." His one statement summed it up all.

"Tonight was a perfect night."