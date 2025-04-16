Starc-inspired Delhi Capitals beat RR via super over

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) A Mitchell Starc-inspired Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals via the super over in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Needing 12 runs in the super over, DC got them in four balls.

Asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals scored 188 for five.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 off 27 balls) and Nitish Rana (51 off 28 balls) scored brisk half-centuries to lead RR's charge before a brilliant final over by Starc took the game to the super over with the visitors finishing at 188 for four in 20 overs.

RR needed nine in the last over and Starc conceded only eight to stretch the game.

Earlier, the home team well served by Abhishek Porel's 37-ball 49 at the top of the order and even though KL Rahul consumed 32 balls for his 38, skipper Axar Patel (34 off 14 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (34 not out off 18) switched to top gear to help DC go past the 185-run mark.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 188/5 in 20 overs (Abhishek Porel 49, Tristan Stubbs 34 not out, Axar Patel 34, KL Rahul 38; Jofra Archer 2/32)..

Rajasthan Royals: 188/4 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 51, Nitish Rana 51). PTI AH KHS AH KHS