Kingstown (St Vincent), Jun 13 (PTI) The start of the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Netherlands was delayed due to a drizzle here on Thursday.

The toss could not take place in scheduled time due to the persistent drizzle.

The Group D match is crucial for both the teams as a win would brighten their chances of qualifying for the Super 8s.

The venue is hosting an international match for the first time in 10 years.