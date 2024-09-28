State associations withdraw no-confidence motion against outgoing AITA President Anil Jain

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The state associations on Saturday withdrew the proposed no-confidence motion against outgoing All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain.

Eight state tennis associations, affiliated with AITA, had proposed to move a no confidence motion against Jain and an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) was called on Saturday ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"The associations conveyed this morning that they don't want to press it, so EGM was not required," outgoing AITA Secretary General Dhupar told PTI.

Asked what was the reason, Dhupar said, "I was not party to it, I was doing my duty to I sent the notice in my capacity as Secretary General." Jain, who is a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, faced charges of "loading the association with his personal 'entitled' expenses by travelling with his family abroad several times." Jain was not a contestant at the AITA elections, conducted on Saturday, during the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The state units that proposed the no-confidence motion were: Assam, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Tripura.

A member of the state association that had proposed the no confidence motion said the withdrawal decision was taken "in larger interest of the nation".

"It could have hit India's image in international stage badly. Anyway, his term is over and he ceases to be AITA President, so we withdrew it," said the official, who did not wish to be named.

One of the state associations had accused Jain of using his position in AITA for personal gains.

Jain had moved the court seeking a stay on the EGM but the plea was not admitted. He had also alleged that certain candidates, who filed nominations for posts, were in violation of the Sports Code. PTI AT AT SSC SSC