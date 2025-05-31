Steady Amandeep wins first title of the season at 7th Leg of Hero WPGT

Mysuru, May 31 (PTI) Amandeep Drall, one of the most successful players on the domestic circuit, carded a third straight round of one-over 71 to win the seventh leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, breaking almost a 15-month wait for a title here on Saturday.

Amandeep, whose last win came in March 2024, has now won at least once each year since 2015 and that makes her one of the most consistent players on the Hero Tour.

She is the fourth different player to win his season after Vani Kapoor (3 times), Sneha Singh (2) and Rhea Purvi Saravanan.

Amandeep totaled three-over 213 and won by two shots over Ridhima Dilawari, who despite a one-under 69 fell short at the at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club.

Ridhima’s 69 was one of the few under par rounds recorded during the week, which saw a lot of rain and tough conditions for scoring.

Vani Kapoor, who had won the fourth, fifth and sixth legs of the Tour, finished in a tie for the third place alongside the second-round leader, Rhea Purvi Saravanan.

Vani carded 71-72-73 and Rhea had rounds of 72-68-76.

Amandeep, a former runner-up at the Hero Women’s Indian Open, is trying to get back to the Ladies European Tour after losing her card a year ago.

Khushi Khanijau (69) and Jasmine Shekar (71) were tied for fifth place as Ananya Garg (70) and Vidhatri Urs (75) were tied for the seventh place. Lavanya Jadon (72) was sole eighth and Astha Madan (74) and Neha Tripathi (75) completed the Top-10.

Vani, who has three wins, two second places and one third place in six starts, stays on top of the Order of Merit, while Sneha Singh is second and Amandeep is third with Jasmine Shekar and Lavanya Jadon at fourth and fifth spots. PTI Cor ATK