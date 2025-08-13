Steven Dias appointed Jamshedpur FC head coach on interim basis

Jamshedpur, Aug 13 (PTI) Jamshedpur Football Club has confirmed that Steven Dias will take over as head coach of the first team in the interim following the departure of Khalid Jamil, who has been appointed India head coach.

Steven, who has been serving as assistant coach, has been working closely with the first team and has played a key role in its progress across both the Indian Super League and the Super Cup. His familiarity with the squad, coaching philosophy, and ongoing projects makes him the ideal choice to lead the team into the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup 2025.

Steven Dias shared his excitement,"Following Coach Khalid's remarkable achievements, I'm committed to giving my best and driving success for the club. It's a huge responsibility, and we'll need to stay focused and work hard to meet the upcoming challenges." Jamshedpur FC stands at a critical juncture in the tournament, heading into the knockout stage after a flawless group phase where the team won all three matches.

Before joining Jamshedpur FC he was the head coach of Ambernath United where he guided the team to the final round of the I-League Second Division, narrowly missing out on the title after needing just a draw against Delhi FC.

Under his leadership, the club lifted back-to-back undefeated Mumbai FA Elite Division titles in 2022 and 2023, as well as consecutive Mumbai Women’s League titles.

Steven also helmed the Maharashtra Santosh Trophy team, leading them to the final round of the 2022-23 season while recording the most goals scored in the tournament. PTI BS BS BS