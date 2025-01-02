Stiff back leaves Akash Deep doubtful for BGT finale

Sydney: India pacer Akash Deep has developed a stiff back, leaving him doubtful for the fifth and final Test against Australia starting here on Friday.

Akash has taken five wickets from two Tests in Brisbane and Melbourne so far. He has been a bit unlucky to not get more as multiple catches were dropped off his bowling during the two games.

The 28-year-old right-arm pacer has bowled a total of 87.5 overs across two Test matches and his niggle could be a result of the heavier than usual workload he has endured.

The hard Australian grounds can cause knee, ankle and back issues for pacers.

In case Akash is unfit, either Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna could make it to the playing eleven.

India trail 1-2 in the five-match series and need to win the fifth and final game to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.