Stoinis, bowlers take LSG closer to IPL playoffs

Lucknow, Apr 30 (PTI) Marcus Stoinis made a composed fifty to complement the splendid effort of the bowlers as Lucknow Super Giants strengthened their chances of a play-off berth with a nervy four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Mumbai Indians' top-order came a cropper as they stuttered to a below-par 144 for seven, riding on contributions from Nehal Wadhera (46), Ishan Kishan (32) and Tim David (35 not out).

In reply, Stoinis scored a 45-ball 62, studded with seven hits to the fence and two maximums but once he was gone LSG survived some anxious moments before getting home with four balls to spare.

With their sixth win in 10 games, LSG climbed to the third spot in the IPL standings. MI, on the other hand, slumped to their seventh loss in 10 games. LSG made a watchful start to their chase after Nuwan Thushara struck with his fourth ball to remove impact sub Arshin Kulkarni for a duck on his IPL debut.

Advertisment

Stoinis cracked two back-to-back boundaries off Gerald Coetzee, who ended up conceding 15 in his first over. K L Rahul (28 off 22) too joined the party, slamming three fours and a six to take 20 runs off Thushara.

Stoinis then whacked Bumrah over longoff as LSG reached 52 in the powerplay.

Mohammed Nabi held on to a skier at the boundary line as Hardik Pandya produced a breakthrough, removing Rahul.

Advertisment

Stoinis, however, kept going strong as he and Deepak Hooda (18) added another 40 runs off 35 balls to take LSG close to 100.

Hooda was then removed by Hardik but Stoinis reached his fifty off 39 balls in the 14th over and then dispatched Mohammed Nabi for a four and a six. Coetzee bowled Ashton Turner, while Ayush Badoni was run out to give hopes to MI before Nicholas Pooran (14 not out) knocked off the remaining runs.

Earlier, MI dug in a big hole for themselves by losing four wickets in the powerplay. The visitors just couldn't recover from the hiccup despite a 53-run fifth-wicket stand between Wadhera and Kishan.

Advertisment

Tim David hit a few shots in the end, including a 17-run last over, to give the total some semblance of respectability.

MI's top-order misfired as the visitors managed just 28 for four in the first six overs, the second-lowest powerplay score of this IPL.

While Rohit Sharma (4) was sent back by left arm pacer Mohin Khan, Stoinis induced a fine edge with a slow ball to get rid of Suryakumar Yadav (10).

Advertisment

MI slipped into further trouble when Ravi Bishnoi's direct throw found in-form Tilak Varma short of the crease.

Skipper Hardik then was out for a golden duck after poking at an away going delivery from Naveen Ul Haq, as MI slumped to 27 for four in 5.2 overs.

LSG used Stoinis well in the powerplay as his spell of three overs with the new ball yielded a wicket for 19.

Advertisment

Returning from injury, pace sensation Mayank Yadav could have had a wicket but Turner dropped Ishan Kishan (32) at deep square leg.

Kishan and Nehal Wadhera tried to steady the ship with their fifth wicket stand but LSG bowlers didn't give much away as MI reached 68 for four in 12 overs.

With seven overs remaining, Kishan tried to up the ante only to fall for a Bishnoi googly. Wadhera, however, smashed Mayank for two sixes and a four as 16 runs came off the 15th over.

Mohammed Nabi then dragged one on to the stumps off Mayank, who left the field immediately, raising concerns of injury. PTI ATK BS ATK BS BS