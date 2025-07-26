Ben Stokes hundred leads England to 669, lead India by 311 runs

Manchester: Riding on a hundred by skipper Ben Stokes, England posted an imposing 669 in their first innings to take a massive 311-run lead against India on the fourth day of the fourth Test here on Saturday.

Stokes (141, 198 balls) put to rest his two-year long drought to make his 14th Test hundred as England marched on to a 600-plus total.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah finally conceded 100 runs or more in an innings for the first time in his 48th Test.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets.

With the Old Trafford pitch showing increasing signs of variable bounce, Indian batters’ task is cut out in the second innings.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 358 all out England: 669 all out in 157.1 overs (Joe Root 150, Ben Stokes 141, Ben Duckett 94, Zak Crawley 84; Ravindra Jadeja 4/143).