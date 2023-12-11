Stop clock trial to get underway during West Indies-England series

Dubai, Dec 11 (PTI) The stop clock trial, which will restrict the amount of time taken between overs, will get underway during the white-ball series between West Indies and England, the sport's governing body ICC said on Monday.

The trial will start with the first T20 between the West Indies and England on Tuesday in Barbados.

The stop clock will restrict the amount of time taken between overs, meaning that the bowling team will need to be ready to bowl the first ball of their next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed, the ICC said in a statement.

Failure to do so for the third time in an innings (following two warnings) will result in a five-run penalty being imposed against the fielding team.

"We are continually looking at ways to speed up the pace of play across international cricket.

"The stop clock trial in white ball international cricket follows the introduction of a successful new playing condition in 2022, which resulted in the fielding team only being allowed four fielders outside of the inner circle if they were not in a position to bowl the first ball of their final over in the stipulated time.

“The outcomes of the stop clock trial will be assessed at the end of the trial period,” Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket, said. PTI APA BS BS