Storming the slopes: Meghalaya's Anissa Lamare rides solo through the steepest trails and challenges

Shillong, Aug 17 (PTI) In a quiet corner of the northeast, 28-year-old Anissa Lamare is redefining what it means to go off the beaten track – both literally and metaphorically.

Hailing from Shillong, Lamare has earned the distinction of being India’s first female downhill mountain bicyclist, a title she has earned through years of grit, resilience and unwavering passion.

Lamare began her mountain biking journey in December 2015, venturing into a sport that was virtually non-existent for women in the country at that time.

With no professional infrastructure, female competitors, or national recognition, the odds were stacked high. Yet, the former literature student from Meghalaya persisted, becoming a pioneer in one of the most extreme and male-dominated cycling disciplines.

“I wasn’t just racing, I was paving the way for others,” Lamare told PTI.

Downhill mountain biking, a sport that involves racing down steep, rugged trails at high speed, demands strength, technical skill and mental endurance.

Lamare had to master these on her own, often training without access to proper trails or coaching support.

She participated in her first competitive event in India with no separate women’s category, racing against male riders as the lone female participant.

Her breakthrough on the international stage came in October 2023, when she represented India in the Elite Downhill category at the 28th Asian Continental Mountain Bike Championships held in Ponmudi, Kerala.

Competing against seasoned athletes from across Asia, Lamare finished ninth – a commendable feat for her debut on the continental stage.

She followed it up with a silver medal in the Open Women’s category at the Pokhara Enduro Race in Nepal.

Lamare also competed in the EnduroLK race in Sri Lanka and was invited to represent Team Al Waal in Oman – a testament to her growing reputation in the global mountain biking community.

“I have no plans to relax yet. I am preparing for the next race in Nepal again this December,” she said.

Outside the track, Lamare is also making strides as an entrepreneur. In 2021, she co-founded Pedal Compass, an athlete-centric mountain bike shop in Shillong.

It specialises in mountain bikes, authentic cycling gear, precision servicing, and offers rental services of e-bikes and e-scooters to tourists who want to explore the city.

She took full ownership of the business in 2023, transforming it into a hub for local cycling enthusiasts, and a key source of financial independence that enables her to support her sporting ambitions.

Through Pedal Compass, Lamare also seeks to build a community around mountain biking in Meghalaya. She is currently working on a plan to develop dedicated biking trails in the region and promote the sport among young girls.

In 2021, Lamare’s inspiring journey was featured in a national advertisement campaign by Haier India titled ‘Perform Big, Silently’.

The campaign celebrated Indian women achievers across various fields, including mountaineer Arunima Sinha, special forces trainer Dr Seema Rao, and chess Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli.

The advertisement, which aired across digital and television platforms, underscored Lamare’s story as a symbol of quiet determination and excellence.

Her story was also featured in a documentary film by Kopal Goyal under the ‘Project Wild Women’ series, which profiled 15 women in India breaking gender norms in adventure sports.

Despite limited financial support and minimal institutional backing, Lamare has carved out a space for herself at the intersection of sport, business and advocacy.

She remains focused on continuing her competitive journey, expanding her business, and building a sustainable ecosystem for mountain biking in the northeast.

Her long-term goal is to establish Meghalaya as a premier destination for downhill and enduro mountain biking, while mentoring the next generation of riders, particularly women.

As the lone woman at the starting line becomes a leader of a movement, Anissa Lamare's journey is not just about sport, it's about changing narratives in silence.