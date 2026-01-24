String of draws keeps Kerala atop Group B in Santosh Trophy

Dhakuakhana (Assam), Jan 24 (PTI) All the three Group B matches in the final round of the National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy ended in draws on Saturday, as Kerala remained on top of standings.

Former champions Railways and Kerala shared the spoils in an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Silapathar Football Stadium.

While Kerala took the lead through an own goal from Railways defender Soibam Abhinash Singh in the 37th minute, impact substitute Faseen PK scored the equaliser in the 80th minute.

Kerala gradually settled into the game and began probing the Railways defence with neat passing moves and through balls. Their pressure paid off in the 37th minute.

Shijin T broke down the right flank after being released with a through ball and whipped in a low cross into the box. In an attempt to clear the danger, Railways defender Abhinash inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, handing Kerala the lead at the break.

Railways responded with renewed urgency in the second half. Ngangbam Pacha Singh and Prabik Ghising tested Alkesh Raj with a couple of threatening free-kicks as the former champions searched for an equaliser.

Their persistence finally paid off in the 80th minute from a set-piece. Ghising swung in a corner from the left and substitute Faseen PK rose highest to power home a well-taken header, restoring parity.

In another Group B match, Punjab trailed thrice but restore parity every time to hold Meghalaya to a 3-3 draw at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium.

Odisha and Services played out a goal-less draw at the Silapathar Football Stadium in the third match of the day. PTI PDS PDS APS APS