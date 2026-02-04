Strong Iranian shooting team absent from Asian Championships amid turmoil at home

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The 28-member Iranian shooting contingent, which was scheduled to be here for the Asian Championships that began on Wednesday, has been forced to withdraw after delayed visa applications amid political unrest in that country left the team's travel plans in disarray.

Their absence is a significant blow to the continental championships, as Iran is a strong shooting nation with a consistent record of success in the sport.

"The Iranian team applied for the visas very late because of the protests in the country. Their team selections got delayed, and their clearance (visa formalities) also got delayed," National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) secretary-general Pawankumar Singh told PTI.

Last month, Iran's crackdown on nationwide protests against the incumbent regime led to the deaths of many demonstrators and detention of thousands.

Iran, which boasts several Olympians, won eight medals -- including two gold -- at the previous edition of the continental competition in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, in 2025.

"Their federation tried until late yesterday to send at least the rifle team, but in the end, they could not due to flight ticket issues. However, one of their female jury members is here because she applied for her visa early and received it on time," added Singh.

NRAI Secretary Rajiv Bhatia ruled out the possibility of any Iranian shooter participating in the ongoing competition at a later date.

"Their federation officials said they tried, but things couldn't materialise. As far as the documentation and other visa formalities on our side are concerned, everything was completed well in advance," added Bhatia.

A total of 311 shooters from 20 federations were initially scheduled to compete in the continental event.

India has entered the largest squad, with 118 shooters, followed by Kazakhstan with 35 athletes.

Regional powerhouses South Korea and Japan have also fielded strong contingents, while shooters from Chinese Taipei, Vietnam, and Hong Kong are expected to deliver impressive performances.