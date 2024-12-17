Strong start for Amandeep and Avani in LET Q-School

Marrakesh, Dec 17 (PTI) Indian stars Amandeep Drall and Avani Prashanth were placed tied 13th after carding 3-under 70 in the first round of the Final Qualifier of Lalla Aicha Q-School here on Tuesday.

Amandeep played on the Al Maaden Golf course, while Avani played at the Royal Golf Marrakech. The Indian duo is five shots behind the leader Ecuador's Daniela Darquea 65 (-7).

Darquea began her day from the 10th tee and started with a birdie before making further birdies on 14 and 17.

Among other Indians, the 2023 Hero OOM winner in India, Sneha Singh (72) and Vani Kapoor (72) were tied 56th, the 2024 Hero OOM winner HItaashee Bakshi (76) was T-108 and Vidhatri Urs (77) was T-123.

A field of 154 players from 39 nations are competing in the Final Stage. The players will play 90 holes of stroke play competition with a cut after 72 holes.

The top 65 and ties progress to the final day for 18 holes. For the first four rounds, competitors will alternate between Royal Golf Marrakech and Al Maaden Golf Marrakech. The fifth round will be played on Al Maaden Golf Marrakech.

The players finishing 1-20 (and ties) get Category 12 status, while those between 21 and 50 get Category 16 status. The remaining players will be Category 19. PTI Cor AH AH