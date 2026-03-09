Stuck WI and SA teams to leave India on Tuesday

Kolkata, Mar 9 (PTI) The West Indies and South Africa cricket teams are scheduled to leave India for their home on Tuesday after being stuck in the country following their unsuccessful T20 World Cup campaigns due to travel restrictions owing to the Middle East conflict.

It has been learnt that only West Indies coach Darren Sammy is expected to leave tonight via Singapore with the rest of the squad will leave on Tuesday via a chartered flight.

South Africa squad will leave for Johannesburg from from Kolkata.

Three South African players Keshav Maharaj, George Linde and Jason Smith have already left for New Zealand for a bilateral series, which includes five T20Is starting March 15.

The change in travel plans was caused by airspaces closer in West Asia following the crisis.

West Indies have been stuck in Kolkata since losing to India in the Super Eight on March 1, while South Africa could not leave after defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final on March 4. PTI SSC SSC APS APS