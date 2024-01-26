Stumps scoreboard: IND vs ENG, Day 2

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the opening Test between India and England here on Friday.

England 1st innings: 246 all out India 1st innings: (Overnight 119-1) Yashasvi Jaiswal c & b Root 80 Rohit Sharma (c) c Stokes b Leach 24 Shubman Gill c Duckett b Hartley 23 KL Rahul c Rehan b Hartley 86 Shreyas Iyer c Hartley b Rehan 35 Ravindra Jadeja batting 81 KS Bharat lbw b Root 41 Ravichandran Ashwin run out 1 Axar Patel batting 35 Extras: (B-5, LB-6, NB-2, W-2) 15 Total: (For 7 wickets in 110 overs) 421 Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-123, 3-159, 4-223, 5-288, 6-356, 7-358.

Bowling: Mark Wood 13-0-43-0, Tom Hartley 25-0-131-2, Jack Leach 25-6-54-1, Rehan Ahmed 23-3-105-1, Joe Root 24-2-77-2. PTI AYG