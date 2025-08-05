Sub-junior Boxing Nationals to be held in Greater Noida from August 7

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) More than 700 pugilists, including 400 boys and 300 girls, will compete in the Sub-junior (U-15) National Championships to be held in Greater Noida from August 7 to 13, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said on Tuesday.

As part of BFI's broader vision to build a robust grassroots-to-elite pathway, the Sub-Junior Nationals, to be held across 15 weight categories, will serve as a crucial platform to identify young talent and prepare them for bigger competitions.

The event follows the successful conduct of the men's, women's, and junior Nationals earlier this year.

Haryana (girls) and Chandigarh (boys) are the defending champions.

"The Sub-Junior Nationals are where India's boxing journey truly begins," said Ajay Singh, the BFI's Interim Committee president-chairperson.

"This platform helps identify talented individuals and allows them to experience real competition early in their careers. The skills, discipline, and confidence developed here are the first building blocks of international success. This is a significant grassroots step in these young boxers' journeys, and we're sure we'll see many stars of the future in action." Boxers will compete under World Boxing technical rules, with three rounds of 1.5 minutes each, with a minute's rest in between rounds.

A 10-point scoring system will be followed. Medal winners from the REC Combined Talent Hunt 2024 are also eligible, making the competition even more competitive.

At the recent Asian U-15 and U-17 Championships, Indian boxers bagged 43 medals and finished second overall. PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM