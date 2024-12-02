Sub Junior Women National C'ship: Chandigarh, Mizoram, Punjab, Manipur win on day 6

Secunderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Punjab, Manipur Hockey and Hockey Andhra Pradesh emerged winners on the sixth day of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship here Monday. Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Arunachal 3-1 in Pool E with captain Apram (7’), Annu (13’) and Tamanna (31’) scoring for the winners. Hockey Arunachal’s one goal was scored by Captain Ranu Tiwari (60’).

Hockey Mizoram blanked Kerala Hockey 7-0 in another Pool E match with Laldinpuii (16’, 18’, 31’, 52’) bagging four goals for her side. Captain Laltlanchhungi (11’), Vanlalrinhlui (29’) and Manglawmsang (40’) also contributed with a goal each.

In Pool G, Hockey Punjab trashed Assam Hockey 9-0. Captain Sanna (12’, 15’, 36’, 47’, 53’, 57’) had an incredible performance and scored six goals for her side.

Khushveer Kaur (3’), Saloni (33’) and Maskeenpreet Kaur (51’) also featured on the scoresheet.

Manipur Hockey won in its Pool A clash against Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey 5-1 with captain Devi Moirangthem Prinja (2’, 51’) and Huidrom Bidyaluxmi Devi (33’, 52’) contributing with braces and Seram Henthoi Chanu (49’) also scoring a goal.

Rashi Singh (37’) scored the solitary goal for Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey. In Pool H, Hockey Andhra Pradesh notched up an incredible 26-1 win over Le Puducherry Hockey.

The quarterfinal matches will be played on Tuesday. PTI ATK AT