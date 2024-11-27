Sub-Junior Women National C'ship: Chhattisgarh, TN, UP, MP among winners on day 2

Secunderabad, Nov 27 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Gujarat, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Delhi Hockey registered crucial wins on the second day of the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

In the first fixture of the day, Chhattisgarh Hockey blanked Telangana Hockey 7-0 in a pool B match with Damini Khusro (31’, 48’), captain Sidar Madhu (36’, 38’) and Shyamlee Ray (44’, 45’) scoring braces and Anjli Ekka (54’) contributing with a solitary goal.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey prevailed 5-0 over Hockey Uttarakhand in a Pool D fixture with Chauhan Shraddha (13’, 60’), Mitra Akansha (28’), Sonkar Payl (29’) and Sanjana Raikwar (37’) emerging as the goalscorers for the winning side.

In Pool G, Vala Khushaliben (18’) scored the only goal as Hockey Gujarat edged past Hockey Assam 1-0 in a close match to win three points.

Advertisment

Hockey Madhya Pradesh dominated its match in Pool H, beating Hockey Bengal 15-0.

Sujata Jayant (16’, 23’, 60’) and Bhabar Keshar (32’, 34’, 38’) bagged three goals each, while Sallu Pukhrambam (7’, 26’), Parmar Ronak (40’, 42’), Rubi Rathore (49’, 50’), Tanvi (27’), Naz Nousheen (29’) and Sarathe Samiksha (53’) also featured on the scoresheet.

In Pool C, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu was handed a 5-0 victory after their opponent Hockey Himachal forfeited the match.

Advertisment

Similarly, Delhi Hockey was awarded a 5-0 win after Hockey Jammu and Kashmir forfeited the match. PTI ATK UNG ATK 7/21/2024