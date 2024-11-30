Sub-Junior Women National C'ship: Mizoram, Haryana, Bengal, Bihar & Maharashtra win on day 5

Secunderabad, Nov 30 (PTI) Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Bihar, and Hockey Maharashtra emerged victorious on the fifth day of the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship here on Saturday.

Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Chandigarh 4-1 to continue their winning streak in a Pool E clash with captain Laltlanchhungi (6’), Vanlalrinhlui (9’), Laldinpuii (21’) and Manglawmsang (51’) scoring for the winning side. Tamanna (8’) scored the sole goal for Hockey Chandigarh.

In Pool A, Hockey Haryana blanked Manipur Hockey 4-0 with Diya (44’, 50’) scoring a brace and Manjinder (17’) and Neeshu (39’) also contributing a goal each.

Hockey Bengal prevailed 7-1 over Le Puducherry Hockey in Pool H. Captain Bulbul Kumari Shaw (2’, 23’, 55’) bagged an impressive hattrick, while Purba Chakraborty (24’, 32’) and Piyali Oraw (16’, 29’) also featured on the scoresheet with braces for Hockey Bengal. Manasvi B.U. (50’) scored one goal for Le Puducherry Hockey.

In Pool F, Hockey Jammu and Kashmir was to play Hockey Bihar but the former forfeited and Hockey Bihar was awarded a 5-0 win.

In the first clash, Kerala Hockey and Hockey Arunachal played out a goalless draw in Pool E.

In the final clash of the day, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Gujarat 1-0 in Pool G with captain Yashasvi Kubde (29') scoring the winning goal.