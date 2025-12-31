Subrayen and Rossouw power JSK to bonus point victory over DSG

Durban, Dec 31 (PTI) Spin all-rounder Prenelan Subrayen returned to haunt his former team with an inspired new-ball spell before Rilee Rossouw rode his luck to drive the Joburg Super Kings to a six-wicket bonus-point victory over Durban's Super Giants in the SA20 here.

The Super Kings cruised past the Super Giants' paltry 86 all out with six wickets to spare within 12.2 overs to propel them into second place behind the table-topping Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Captain Faf du Plessis' tactics to open the bowling with Subrayen (3/16) proved to be an inspired choice, with the off-spinner ripping through the much-vaunted DSG top-order.

First to depart was the in-form Devon Conway in Subrayen's opening over before Kane Williamson and Jos Buttler followed within the Powerplay to leave the Super Giants reeling at 21/3.

Du Plessis had a further ace up his sleeve when he replaced wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira behind the stumps with Matthew de Villiers.

Ferreira was thrown the ball and the part-time off-spinner made an immediate impact when he had the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen caught at short mid-wicket.

The Super Giants' innings faltered from thereon with captain Aiden Markram (22 off 27 balls) not able to resuscitate his team's innings on his own.

Chasing the target, JSK lost both their openers, Du Plessis and De Villiers, with only 19 runs on the board. It quickly became 24/3 after Wiaan Mulder was caught in the deep.

But unfortunately for DSG, their catching let them down at critical moments with Rilee Rossouw afforded two lives, on eight and 16, when the left-hander was dropped by Williamson and Evan Jones respectively.

Rossouw made the most of his charmed life by hitting five boundaries and a six to power his way to 43 to take JSK to the brink of victory before Ferreira (12 not out off 4 balls) delivered the winning punch.