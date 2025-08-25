Subroto Cup: Assam, West Bengal enter final of U-17 girls meet

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Assam and West Bengal secured their places in the final of the junior U-17 girls competition after spirited performances in the semifinals of the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament here on Monday.

In the first semifinal, Betkuchi High School, Assam, displayed immense energy and determination to defeat Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Hr. Sec. School, Kerala, with a convincing 4-1 margin.

Assam's Nilina Brahma opened the scoring in the 9th minute, while Mari Mech was the star of the match, netting three goals (25, 35', 48') to seal the victory.

For Kerala, Sanjana CS scored their only goal in the 37th minute. The Assamese girls showed great commitment on the field, defending bravely and attacking with purpose to secure their place in the final.

In the second semifinal, Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School, West Bengal, edged past PM Shri GGSSS Mangali, Haryana, 1-0, in a closely fought contest.

Diya Biswas struck the decisive goal in the 14th minute, and from there, the West Bengal girls showcased tremendous grit and teamwork to protect their lead.

Rooted in a state with a rich footballing tradition, the team celebrated their win, as Haryana fought till the last whistle but couldn't find the equaliser. PTI AH AH AT AT