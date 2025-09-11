Subroto Cup: CISCE win sub junior boys title

Bengaluru, Sep 11 (PTI) Minerva Public School, Mohali, (CISCE) thrashed Vidyachal International School, Muzaffarpur 6-0 to win the sub junior boys title in the Subroto Cup football tournament here on Thursday.

The final match, held at the Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru showcased the best of youth football and was attended by an enthusiastic crowd.

The goals for CISCE were scored by Mahesh (4', 50+1'), Letgouhao Kipgen (19', 35'), Bickson (37') and Rimoson (42').

The winners received Rs. 4 lakh, while the runner up got Rs. 2 lakh. PTI AH APA APA