Subroto Cup: Govt. Secondary School, Arunachal Pradesh enter semis after fine comeback

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Govt. Secondary School, Arunachal Pradesh overcame Lord Krishna SSS, Haryana 4-3 after being 1-3 down in the quarterfinal of the 63rd Subroto Cup Junior Boys International Football Tournament here on Saturday.

Byabang scored a hat-trick while Tage scored the winning goal for his side.

Yaman, Sonu and Sameer scored for Haryana SSS.

They will now face Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya in the first semi-final on Monday, while Sri Lanka Schools Football Association will lock horns with T.G English School, Bishnupur, Manipur in the second last-four clash.

Lord Krishna SSS had a two-goal advantage by the 15th minute through strikes from Yaman and Sonu.

Byabang halved the deficit in the 24th minute but Sameer's strike in the 37th minute gave back the two-goal advantage to the Haryana side.

The school from Arunachal then scored thrice in an eight-minute period to stun their opponents. Byabang levelled the scores after striking twice in the 53rd and 60th minute. Tage then scored the winner in the 61st minute to book their spot in the semi-finals.

Banganson scored an impressive hat-trick as Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School comfortably beat Minerva Public School, Mohali 3-1 in the quarterfinal at Tejas Football Ground for a place in the final four. Hemneichung scored the goal for Minerva Public School.

In the third quarterfinal at KIIT Global School, Gurugram, Sri Lanka Schools Football Association beat RMSA High School, Mizoram 2-1 for a place in the semi-finals. Second half strikes from Aman and Humaid scored the winning goals for the Sri Lankan side.

Isak scored for the Mizoram side in injury time of second half but it was not enough to extend the game into penalties.

At the same ground, Mianithoba's 62nd minute strike against Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand was enough for T.G English School, Bishnupur, Manipur to book their spot in the semis.