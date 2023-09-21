Subroto Cup Junior Girls: Defending champions St Patrick HS record second straight win

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Defending champions St Patrick’s High School (Jharkhand) were among several teams who recorded second straight wins in their group stage matches of the Subroto Cup Junior Girls (U 17) Inter School International football tournament, here on Thursday.

Advertisment

St Patricks HS beat Tapovan Sanskar Kendra, DLSS (Bharuch) 9-1 in a Group A match, whereas Govt VHSS (Kannur) beat Air Force Bal Bharti School (New Delhi) 6-0.

The contest on Friday between teams from Kerala and Jharkhand will decide the group winners, who will make the quarterfinals.

Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishthan (BKSP) won 10-0 against Fountainhead School (Surat) in Group B.

Advertisment

In Group C, GSSS Alakhpura (Bhiwani) beat Hatimari High School, Malda, West Bengal 4-0.

In the Group D, Lohit Dikrong HSS (Lakhimpur) beat Pinegrove School (Solan) 4-1 and Govt Secondary School (Arunachal Pradesh) beat DNRM GGHSS, (Poonch) 11-0.

In a Group E, Tripura Sports School beat Vasant Valley School (New Delhi) 5-0 and Govt Bethlehem Vengthlang Middle School-2 (Mizoram) beat Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, (Pithoragarh, Uttarakahand) 8-0.

Rajendra Kusht Sewashram Balika Uchh Vidyalay Sah Inter College (Bihar) beat Coast Guard Public School (Nani Daman) 9-0 in a Group H match.

Sixteen group stage matches will be played on Friday at various venues in the national capital and NCR. PTI DDV TAP