Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys: Sri Lanka School FA, Minerva Public record big wins

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (PTI) Sri Lanka Schools Football Association and Minerva Public School Mohali recorded wins by huge margins on the second day of the Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Inter School Football Tournament, here on Tuesday.

Aston Haken netted a hat-trick as Sri Lanka Schools FA notched up a huge win by 10-0 against the Gyanmata High School, DD & DNH in a Group B fixture played at Air Force School in Jalahalli.

Umar, Areeb Pakeer and Vishan Anjelo scored a brace each while Mursheed also got onto the scoresheet.

In a Group E fixture at the Air Force HQ Training Ground, defending champions Minerva Public School crushed SFS Higher Secondary School, Nagaland 11-0 for their first win.

For the winners, Lhungdim scored a hat-trick while Demami scored a brace. Tony, Yohenba, Rimosen, Azam and Rahup scored a goal each.

In other matches, Infocus India Public School, West Bengal beat Indira Modern High School, Haryana 7-0 and Govt. Chawngfinga Middle School, Mizoram thumped Ebenezer High School, Tripura 6-0.

Perpetual Succour Convent High School, Goa overcame The Air Force School, New Delhi 5-0.

Results: Group A: NNMHSS, Chelembra, Kerala drew Army Boys Sports Company, Bengaluru 1-1; 01 Goa Battalion, NCC bt Maharana Pratap Sports College, Uttarakhand 3-0.

Group B: Sri Lanka Schools Football Association bt Gyanmata High School, D&D and D&NH 10-0.

Group C: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan bt The Army Public School, New Delhi 4-0.

Group D: Mother’s Pride Public School, Himachal Pradesh bt GSSS Mazara Dingrian, Punjab 3-1.

Group E: Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh drew Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapeeth, Chhattisgarh 1-1; Minerva Public School, Mohali (CISCE) bt SFS Higher Secondary School, Nagaland 11- 0.

Group F: Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School, Tamil Nadu bt Sainik School, Kunjpura 2-0.

Group G: Perpetual Succour Convent High School, Goa bt The Air Force School, New Delhi 5-0; St. Stephen’s School, Chandigarh bt St. Xavier’s High School, Jharkhand 2-0.

Group H: Infocus India Public School, West Bengal (CBSE) bt Indira Modern High School, Haryana 7-0; Govt. Chawngfinga Middle School, Mizoram bt Ebenezer High School, Tripura 6-0. PTI DDV KHS KHS